War Thunder Edge is an upcoming military strategy game that brings the War Thunder franchise to mobile

Gaijin Entertainment has announced the upcoming launch of War Thunder Edge, the studio's military action online game. Entering Closed Beta testing in the next few months, the mobile title is a spin-off of the War Thunder IP on PC and consoles.

In War Thunder Edge, players can look forward to using epic tanks and warships in combat as they experience realistic damage as well as historically accurate vehicles. To make sure that the game is optimised for mobile, the progression system has been revamped and will be adapted in such a way that allows players to acquire new vehicles in a more straightforward way.

“Players have been asking us to bring War Thunder to mobile devices for many years," says Anton Yudintsev, the co-founder of Gaijin Entertainment. “We had to make sure first that powerful enough hardware is widely available to the players, and that the mobile gaming audience is ready for hardcore games like War Thunder. Now we think the time is just right.”

The game also boasts real-time Hardware-Accelerated Ray Tracing when it comes to mobile devices that are powered by Snapdragon to bring players a truly memorable mobile experience.

“Basically, we tried to pinpoint what edge does War Thunder have over other games on the market, and focus on bringing exactly that to mobile,” says Sergey Kolganov, game director.

Details are a little hush-hush at the moment, but for now, you can take a little sneak peek at the embedded clip above to get a feel of the game's vibes. You can also visit the official War Thunder website to familiarise yourself with the franchise, or join the community of followers on Twitter to stay updated on all the latest developments.

Are you on the hunt for more similar titles that will put your skills to the test on your mobile device? Why not take a gander at our list of the best strategy games on Android?