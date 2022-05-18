Voodoo Detective set to launch next week, offering up point-and-click mystery inspired by the classics

Developer Short Sleeve Studio has announced the official release date for its upcoming point-and-click adventure game Voodoo Detective, and we won't have to wait too long, as it is due out next week. Only a few months after announcing the release date late last year, soon Voodoo Detective will be making it to both mobile and PC.

Inspired by legendary point-and-click games like The Secret of Monkey Island, Grim Fandango, and even the Sam and Max series, Voodoo Detective sees players take on the role of, unsurprisingly, a detective who also dabbles in Voodoo magic. Taking place in 1934, the detective gets called to the island of New Ginen, which is coincidentally enough also steeped in Voodoo culture.

There, you’ll help the woman who called you; a tourist who has lost her memory and desires to regain it and figure out what caused the amnesia, as well as who she is herself. This leads you down a tantalizing path of mystery and intrigue all wrapped up in a comedic shell that doesn’t take itself too seriously, with plenty of callbacks to the legends that inspired Voodoo Detective.

Of note is also the game’s voice cast, featuring well-experienced talent that has had a hand in voice acting for games like Mass Effect, Dragon Age, Final Fantasy, and plenty more. This is no simple indie project with mostly unknown actors but is instead rocking triple-A pedigree with a cast like that. The soundtrack is also done by Peter McConnell, who has worked on the very same classics Voodoo Detective was inspired by.

If a mystery point-and-click inspired by the classics sounds up your alley, you’ll be able to get your hands on Voodoo Detective very soon when it launches for Android and iOS on May 24th, right alongside its PC version due the same day.