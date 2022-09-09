The Vikingard x Vikings crossover is now live

Last month, NetEase Games announced that Vikingard will cross over with the popular TV show Vikings. Today, the collaboration, which is set to be the first of many, is now live. Iconic characters from the series like Ragnar Lothbrok, the protagonist will be joining the game. Players will fight side by side with these characters as they look for fame and treasure.

The Vikingard x Vikings crossover kicks off with a pre-launch event. It tells the tale of a mysterious Viking girl who seems to know a lot about Ragnar and his journey. She is the link between players and characters from the series as she will introduce everyone to Ragnar, Lagertha, Rollo, and Floki, who will eventually leave to plunder England.

This collaboration storyline begins with players aiding Floki to create a secret fleet that is to head to England to gather riches. Besides the rowdy seas, there are enemies and traitors, who must all be defeated. The entire quest lasts 21 days with six objectives and ends with a prophecy about all the upcoming adventures. Once this main phase is over, players will be able to relive all the events and replay certain segments as part of the review phase.

Every show character coming to Vikingard will have a unique weapon that makes all of them must-haves. Initially, they will show up as NPCs in the Mead Hall, where a bunch of mini-games will be held. Players can interact with these heroes and unravel Floki’s riddles to earn numerous rewards. In addition to this, players can visit Challenger’s Coast where they can fight alongside our Vikings as they take on powerful World Bosses.

This crossover is just the beginning. Even the Vikings show expanded with the Valhalla series. Expect to see players interact much more with these amazing heroes.

Download Vikingard now for free by clicking on one of the links below.