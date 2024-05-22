Get ready to sink your fangs into the Vampire the Masquerade - Coteries of New York, coming to mobile

Based on the popular TTRPG franchise

When it comes to vampires, we're so used to social fangers that it may be difficult to imagine a world where they were only solitary creatures. But in the 80s and 90s, this changed, and one of the drivers of a new wave of brooding clubs full of orthodontically challenged individuals was a tabletop RPG called Vampire: The Masquerade.

And now, you can jump into the grim, gothic, conniving world of VTM with Vampire The Masquerade - Coteries of New York as this narrative thriller experience puts you in the shoes of one of the many vampires living right under the noses of ordinary humans.

Set in a world where numerous vampire clans vie for influence, all while upholding a code of secrecy called 'the masquerade', VTM is a franchise with quite the pedigree in media and gaming alike.

You get the chance to select a playable character from three of the universe's clans: the prestigious Ventrue, artistic Toréador, or rebellious Brujah, and meet a huge cast of characters as you explore the hidden underworld of New York.

We're excited to see another narrative game on mobile, although we still insist on calling them visual novels since we don't see that as a dirty word. A lot like the recently released Neuronet: Mendax Proxy, this game has all the hallmarks of an intriguing universe to explore. And if you're the kind of person who dresses in black leather no matter the weather, we're sure it'll be right up your alley.

