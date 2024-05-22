Get early access to Squad Busters with new and improved Google Play Points rewards system

Anticipating some competition?

Google is making big changes to Google Play Points

Earn unlockable rewards and prizes in their new minigame Diamond Valley

And get early access to the upcoming Supercell launch Squad Busters!

With Squad Busters around the corner on May 29th, some of you Supercell super-fans may be moping around kicking your heels. But did you know that you can get early access to Squad Busters via Google Play? We sure didn't, until we were told about it today!

Yes, Google is launching a whole host of changes to Google Play, starting with the new minigame Diamond Valley, which lets you play for rewards like play points and other prizes. Starting today, Diamond, Platinum and Gold members will also get early access to certain games, starting with (drumroll, please) Supercell's newest title, and the first to get a global launch in half a decade, Squad Busters!

And if you're the kind of person who likes random t-shirts emblazoned with game logos, you'll be glad to know the first 50,000 Diamond and Platinum members pre-registering for Diamond Valley get a free t-shirt. We're sure you'll rock that Diamond Valley t-shirt at your next wedding, court date or funeral.

While Google Play Points were introduced back in 2020, these changes are significant. We think it may be because of the potential competition from alternative app stores, which can offer greater discounts and other perks, that Google is trying to offer more value for money.

Put simply, being the default just won't cut it for Google Play any more.

It's also an even bigger signifier of just how important Squad Busters is. That this is the flagship game for early access means Supercell is really piling on the expectations. Bear in mind early access will be for the U.S. and 'select locations', so be sure to check if your region will get it!

Phew, that was a lot. So why not take a break and play one of the games from our list of the best mobile games of 2024 (so far)? We've got indie hits, hidden gems (sadly not the same as Diamond Valley's) and major releases all in one place!