Vampire Survivors, now apparently First Survivaton, announces Bloodmoon expansion

New name who dis?

Vampire Survivors gets Legacy of the Bloodmoon expansion this summer

New Survivaton label (yes, really) sets up Poncle’s future projects

Legacy of the Moonspell also gets extra content and a price cut

Poncle has been busy. The indie studio behind Vampire Survivors has announced a new expansion, a new label for its growing catalogue of survivors-likes, a new Japan studio, and a free content update, all in one go. If you're going to drop news, that's how you do it.

The big one is Legacy of the Bloodmoon, an expansion pack coming this summer to iOS and Android. Poncle's billing it as the evil twin to Legacy of the Moonspell, the game's first expansion, which is a decent bit of framing.

It introduces ten new characters, more than sixteen weapons and evolutions, a new XL stage, and eight new music tracks. As part of the release, Legacy of the Moonspell is also getting extra content and a permanent price cut. Getting two expansions improved for the price of one is something that always goes down well with me.

Before all that, though, Vampire Survivors is getting a name change. It'll now be known as Vampire Survivors - First Survivaton, which sounds a bit odd until you hear the explanation. Survivaton is poncle's new label for its expanding lineup of survivors-like projects, short for “survive a ton.”

The idea is that each release under it will introduce major gameplay changes, substantial new content, or genre twists big enough to justify standing alone. Vampire Crawlers, the studio's second original game, launched back in April and crossed one million players in its first week, so there's clearly an appetite for whatever poncle puts out. The label is essentially just formalising that.

Vampire Survivors - First Survivaton, as you'll now presumably have to call it, is out on iOS and Google Play. Legacy of the Bloodmoon is due this summer.

While you're waiting, check out our Vampire Survivors tier list to figure out what you should actually be running.