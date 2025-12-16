Ingress to expand its collaboration with Edgar Wright's adaptation of The Running Man

Making ingress

Ingress is set to continue its collaboration with The Running Man

Jump into the new Now Casting quest for a suite of tasks to complete

Grab some free boosters and work towards rewards

While it may not be as well-known as Pokémon Go or Monster Hunter Now, Ingress is where Niantic got their start in the AR field. And it's come roaring back into the headlines with their most recent collaboration, featuring Edgar Wright's adaptation of Stephen King's The Running Man.

Now, that collaboration is set to expand from just Los Angeles to the rest of the world as Niantic is renewing the partnership to promote The Running Man's digital release.

The Running Man is set in a near-future world where the populace is kept complacent by a reality show called, well, The Running Man. In it, one person gets a chance to win a huge cash prize if they can evade pursuers on a countrywide manhunt.

And now you'll be able to audition! Well, sort of. The new Now Casting global quest running from December 16th (today) to 31st lets you complete quests to prove you've got the chops.

Run, run, run

The Running Man has had a bit of a lukewarm reception, but then Edgar Wright has seemingly settled into his role as a Hollywood mainstay now. However, the Ingress collaboration is still an interesting one, regardless of that.

You'll want to make use of the code THERUNNINGMAN to nab yourself some help if you're planning on diving in. And if you manage to make your way through all the quests, you'll be rewarded with a Portal Fracker, Kinetic Capsule and Apex for your troubles.

