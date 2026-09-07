Frost & Flame: King of Avalon celebrates a decade of service with the debut of Merlin

Frost & Flame: King of Avalon is celebrating a decade of service this month

Grab exciting rewards and follow in King Arthur's footsteps with a new event

And you'll finally be able to recruit Merlin as a collectible character!

Nowadays, it seems exceedingly rare for many mobile games to last more than a few years. But there are some exceptions, such as FunPlus' King of Avalon, which is celebrating its tenth anniversary. And now, you're encouraged to follow in King Arthur's footsteps to gather new and exciting relics from across the map.

Frost & Flame: King of Avalon will also be debuting Merlin, the famous court wizard of King Arthur, for the first time as a collectible character. The main event, running until September 30th, meanwhile, has you journeying to eight different locations from Arthurian lore and collecting seven distinct relics, as well as completing 12 special jigsaw puzzles to round out proceedings.

Pulling the sword from the stone

Beyond just those main draws, King of Avalon will also be debuting other tantalising reasons to check in, with mythic hero draws and dragons to encounter, not to mention a variety of special locations to explore and anniversary rewards to grab.

And even if you're a new or returning player, you can also benefit from the anniversary reward, with the code AVALON10YEARS netting you 100 diamonds to play with, although you'll need to reach level 10 or above to claim it.

While King of Avalon definitely apes a few more well-known fantasy franchises, with over 500m players and now a decade of service under its belt, there's clearly plenty going for it if that's the case. It's also an encouraging sign that even the more niche mobile games without huge name recognition can keep on going, even at a tough time for gaming as a whole.

But even then, there are plenty of great mobile releases it's worth keeping your eye on. Why not check out our list of the best mobile games of 2026 (so far) to see what our favourite picks have been this year?