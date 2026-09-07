Golf Rival's Evolve update lets you equip club mods as you battle dynamic winds on new courses

Golf Rival has received its largest set of changes yet with the 'Evolve' update

New dynamic weather conditions see gusts alter the trajectory of your balls

But not everyone is happy, despite the addition of club mods and new courses

While I've never understood the appeal of golf, it's hard for me to deny its die-hard fanbase. And that's something Zynga have capitalised on with their popular sports sim Golf Rival. Now, Golf Rival has seen its biggest changes yet with the Evolve update that introduces dynamic weather conditions and more.

The Evolve update primarily focuses on the addition of new gust hazards, where strong winds can alter the trajectory of your ball. Fortunately, you'll be able to equip new club mods to fit your personal playstyle. And with two brand-new courses to try them out on, there's plenty of fairway to get to grips with!

Is this a wind-up?

It all sounds fairly impressive, but the reaction from fans to this update has been less than stellar. Aside from a frankly terrifying trailer (with a golfer staring directly into your soul), the random nature of gusts has drawn particular criticism, something Zynga are sure to have to tweak.

However, I haven't seen any complaints around the addition of club mods. More than likely because those offer players more control and customisability, something I know you're all a fan of. So hopefully those mods do something to ease the more contentious parts of this update.

But, in that same breath, the fact that Zynga are continuing to offer attention and tweaks to Golf Rival is a good sign, especially considering you'd think they have bigger fish to fry at the moment. Hopefully, it's a sign there'll be more attention in future to the game.

In the meantime, if you're looking for other ways to get your athletic fix, then you're in luck because mobile isn't lacking in options. Simply take a look at our list of the best sports games on Android to see some of our favourite options!