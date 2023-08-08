Usagi Shima is a cosy bunny-collecting game coming to iOS and Android on September 1st

Indie developer Jess Yu has announced the upcoming launch of Usagi Shima, the solo dev's idle bunny-collecting title on iOS and Android. Coming to mobile on September 1st, the charming game lets you give little wayward rabbits plenty of TLC to make them feel at home on an abandoned island.

In Usagi Shima, you can look forward to all the cosy vibes as you decorate your island, nurture your curious bunnies, and feed them to keep their tummies happy and healthy. You can also pet them and dress them up in lovely little hats - then, take photos of your memories with them to remember them forever.

The game gives off plenty of Neko Atsume vibes, and, as a huge fan of that cat-collecting game, I do find this one immeasurably appealing. The hand-drawn aesthetic adds to the relaxing feel as well - plus, the atmosphere (and game name!) takes inspiration from the real-life island of Okunoshima in Japan (where bunny inhabitants roam the land too).

The game actually boasts a two-time feature on Wholesome Direct, and will also be highlighted at Tokyo Game Show 2023 within the Selected Indie 80 category. If that sounds like it's right up your alley and you're interested in more cosy titles, why not take a look at our list of the most relaxing games on Android?

If you want to join in on all the fun and experience the game for yourself, you can soon download Usagi Shima on the iOS App Store and on the Google Play Store on September 1st. You can also visit the official website for more info, join the community of followers on Twitter to stay updated on all the latest developments, or take a little sneak peek at the embedded clip above to get a feel of the game's vibes.