Usagi Shima lets you collect surfing bunnies in latest beach update

Indie developer pank0 (aka Jess Yu) has announced an upcoming update for Usagi Shima, letting players enjoy the fluffy cuteness of more bunnies this December 6th. In particular, the free content update will add a sizzling new beach area for your bunnies to roll around in, as well as some new tropical-themed items that you can collect to spice up your rabbit island.

In the latest update for Usagi Shima, you can look forward to expanding your area with a bunch of aquatic toys your bunnies can play, because who can resist a floof strolling along the beach? The ocean-themed additions extend to plants and decors as well - and, of course, you can expect to welcome new hats to the fray, because donning your bunny friends in them should be your ultimate goal in this game.

Surfing bunnies living their best lives? Chubby chonks chilling on flamingo floaties? A rabbit riding a dolphin just because? Count me in.

Usagi Shima has been nominated for mobile game of the year!! ???? Huge congratulations to @_pank0. It's wonderful to see the love and care she put into this game continue to be recognized by players and critics alike! ?? Vote now pic.twitter.com/mRqMmemOkW — Wholesome Games (@_wholesomegames) November 20, 2023

By the way, the game has also been nominated by the community as Mobile Game of the Year and as Best Mobile Family Game of the Year over at our Pocket Gamer Awards 2023 , so head on over there and vote for your faves (and check out my review while you're at it!).

If you're keen on giving the new update a go yourself, you can do so by downloading Usagi Shima on the iOS App Store and on the Google Play Store for Android devices. It's a free-to-play game with in-app purchases. You can also visit the official website to stay updated on all the latest developments, join the community of followers on Twitter for more info on the game, or take a little sneak peek at the embedded clip above to get a feel of the game's vibes and visuals.