On PocketGamer.fun this week: Stunning graphics, celebrating Feral Interactive, and Unpacking

Regular readers of Pocket Gamer will be aware that we released a brand new website last week called PocketGamer.fun. It's a site we've made in collaboration with domain specialists Radix, intending to help you find your next favourite game quickly.

So, if you're looking for distilled gaming recommendations, head over to the site and be greeted with dozens of great games to download any that take your fancy. But, if you're happy with a little more reading, we'll regularly post articles like this one to update you on what we've posted on the site in the last week or so.

Feral Interactive are responsible for porting plenty of fantastic games to mobile, whether that's classics from years gone by like Company of Heroes or more recent hits like Alien: Isolation. So, we decided to celebrate the company's excellent work by highlighting some of the excellent games they've bought to phones over the years.

Modern phones are capable of playing games that simply wouldn't have been possible before the invention of the touchscreen. Gone are the days of watching a series of cubes we had to believe were a snake slithering about on a black-and-white screen. So, in our latest list, we've picked out some of the best-looking games you can play on mobile.

Game of the week

We all hate the stress of moving house and having to lug around tonnes of heavy boxes. Unpacking takes that unpleasant scenario and successfully turns it into something wonderful and surprisingly relaxing. Across eight different moves, you have to find a new home for everything while discovering each item's story.

