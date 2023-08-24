BRIXITY lets you recreate a desolate Earth in a sandbox city-builder, out now on iOS and Android

Devsisters has officially launched BRIXITY, the studio's vibrant city-building game on iOS and Android. Crafted by the creative minds behind the CookieRun franchise, the relaxing title tasks you with rebuilding the Earth from scratch using a wide variety of Brix.

The sandbox game lets you unleash your creative juices as you create buildings from blueprints to reshape a desolate Earth. You have to make sure that humans called Pipos can find it an attractive and habitable place again after fleeing off-world.

“We are thrilled to share our new game, BRIXITY. Our team has poured their hearts into creating a game that builds a world where desolation can turn into hope through the power of imagination. The game represents an escape into a place of positivity and adventure where players can create the world they want to see,” says Product Directors Jeein Kim and Jung-soo Park. Check out the game's dev diary as well for more info!

The game also lets you visit other players' cities and even rate them for a more social experience. A special cross-promotion event is underway as well - you can link accounts and clear missions to score plenty of in-game goodies in CookieRun: Ovenbreak and CookieRun: Kingdom.

If you're eager to join in on all the fun and experience the game for yourself, you can do so by downloading BRIXITY on the Google Play Store for Android devices and on the iOS App Store. It's a free-to-play game with in-app purchases. For more information, you can also join the community of followers on the official Twitter page to stay updated on all the latest developments, visit the official website to know more about the game, or take a little sneak peek at the embedded clip above to get a feel of the game's vibes.