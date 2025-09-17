Uno Wonder takes you on a worldwide cruise with card battling in between stops

Hope you shuffled the deck properly

Uno Wonder is set to take you on a worldwide cruise with card battling

Nine new cards join mainstays of the tabletop classic

Play offline, battle bosses and discover the world in Uno Wonder

Uno Wonder, the upcoming cruise-themed take on the classic card battler, is finally out on Android and iOS. Bringing not just classic Uno to mobile, but also new cards and modes, Uno Wonder is hanging its appeal on mixing up tradition with a healthy dose of new stuff.

Uno Wonder follows the aforementioned global cruise storyline and sees you journeying around the globe while playing Uno along the way. Whether it's against crew or fellow passengers, you'll get opportunities to put your card-battling mettle to the test while seeing famous landmarks along the way.

Of course, Uno is, nowadays, a well-understood game for practically everyone. So Uno Wonder mixes it up a bit with the addition of nine new action cards, such as Number Tornado (discard every card numbered 0-9 from your hand) or the toothily titled Shark (devour the next card played).

A world of wonder

Making Uno more of a card battler is an interesting decision, but it's sort of the natural endpoint of translating the classic friendship-ruining tabletop hit to mobile. Uno Wonder perhaps does the most sensible thing and leans into it more. The cruise aspect is the most key with places like Cape Town, San Diego and Santorini all featured.

Add onto that the boss battles (yes, boss battles) with various nautical-themed adversaries and the ability to play at your own pace offline or online, and you're pretty well set up for your next lengthy plane journey or (fittingly enough) cruise when you need to kick back and relax without accidentally losing a lifelong friend over your draw-four.

