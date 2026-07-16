Langrisser: Sea of Swords will offer tactical RPG combat in the spirit of the popular series

Langrisser: Sea of Swords is the latest entry in the popular series

And while mainly announced in Japanese, it does look to be a global release

Sea of Swords promises both deep tactical combat and an intriguing plot of nationwide rivalries

While it may not be as massively popular on mobile here in the West as it is elsewhere, the Langrisser franchise is nonetheless a name with some pedigree that we've covered more than a few times. And its latest entry, Langrisser: Sea of Swords, has just been announced, with pre-registration now open!

In Sea of Swords, you take on the role of the Nameless One, an amnesiac warrior accompanied by a mysterious white-haired girl and armed with a magical sword. Sea of Swords also pitches itself in contrast to more traditional fantasy adventures, with a focus on grand intrigue and conflicts between nations.

All at sea

Of course, as you've probably grasped by now, news is thin about the English-language release of Langrisser: Sea of Swords. The original was purely in Japanese, but there's plenty here to make us hope that it does make its way to the West, which it probably will.

For one, the art style is slated to be entirely hand-drawn and human-made. I quite like retro, pixellated art, but I do have a soft spot for more intricate and softer, painterly art. And considering how excellent the strategic gameplay of the Langrisser series is professed to be, I'm interested to see how well it carries through.

And, admittedly, although in Japanese it does mention that Langrisser: Sea of Swords is planned for a global release. So while it may be worth waiting for full, official confirmation, you can check out the main website to sign up now!

In the meantime, if you want to take some time to hone your skill in strategy, then we've got you covered. Just take a look at our list of the best strategy games on Android and find out what some of our top picks in the genre for budding armchair generals are!