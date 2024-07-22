Underdark: Defense challenges you to keep the light of defiance burning, or go out in the gloom

Don't let the darkness win

Underdark: Defense is a new tower-defence game hitting iOS and Android

Defend your lone campfire from the hordes of dungeon denizens

But be careful, one hit and your little light is gone forever

Don't let the light go out with Underdark: Defense. In this grim and dark, dungeoneering adventure, your job is simple; keep the campfire burning. The only problem is that you also have to fight off the hordes of monsters racing from the shadows to put that single light out.

And, as was the case with the other game earlier today, Umito, this is another one our YouTube artiste Scott has covered in depth, so be sure to check out his gameplay video below!

But, essentially this is a sort of mix of tower-defense and bullet-heaven game. You not only get to place down towers, traps and more to slow and destroy your enemies but each of the 'heroes' you can play as also has their own quirks or abilities that change up the gameplay.

Not only that but as you clear bosses you'll also get the chance to select buffs that further change up gameplay. Just be careful because with each of these buffs, you'll also get downsides, and these debuffs can rapidly outweigh the positives.

While Underdark: Defense boasts some odd features (Such as 'one-handed gameplay') we can't deny it looks to be a pretty engaging piece of dungeon-defending fun. Free to play, it's out now on iOS and Android, so give Scott's video a look and see if you think Dungeon Defense is for you!

