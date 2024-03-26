Undecember will launch Season 4 with a plethora of new content, including growth systems and raid dungeons

More ways to grow your hero this season

Equip Jewels to boost your gear

Collect Jewels from the Eunos Mine

Customise your heroes with the new Character Traits System

LINE Games has announced the upcoming Season 4 in Undecember, offering you plenty of in-game goodies to discover within the action RPG beginning March 28th. In particular, you can look forward to equipping Jewels with a variety of different stats to boost your weapons and armour. These can be acquired from the new content "Eunos Mine", which is accessible from field dungeons such as Acts and Constellation of Time.

Additionally, the latest update for Undecember welcomes the Rune Master Levels, where you can grow your character after reaching Lv. 100. Solo Descent Raids will also be launching its first official season.

Now, it might all sound pretty overwhelming at first glance, so if you're curious about how to get started, you can get your feet wet with our Undecember guide on essential tips to help you boost your abilities.

Meanwhile, you can put your new Jewels and combat prowess to the test with new boss monsters Apollyon and Naht. The Character Traits System, on the other hand, lets you have more control over how you enhance your character via God’s Blessings. Other improvements include increased efficiency for the Sentry skill, as well as new Shadow Skills mechanisms. These are only scratching the surface of what's in store for you in the new season, which you can discover more about from the official website.

If you're eager to join in on all the fun, you can do so by downloading Undecember on Google Play for Android devices and on the App Store. It's a free-to-play game with in-app purchases.

You can also join the community of followers on the official Facebook page to stay updated on all the latest developments, or take a little peek at the embedded clip above to get a feel of the update's vibes and visuals as well.