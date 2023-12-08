Undecember season 3 launches

Defeat Santa Puris in a new in-game event

Season three of the hack & slash action RPG Undecember is now underway. With the new season, Line Games aims to make everything more accessible and fun for players. One way Undecember season 3 aims to make gameplay more convenient is through increased growth speed for Season Mode.

This new feature reduces growth speeds, allowing players to progress their characters quickly. In addition, season 3 also brings a new farming system that is exclusively for Hardcore Mode, improving the rewards they receive.

The season 3 update also adds new content, including three new skills. One of them is a Physical Magic skill, while the other two are Physical Link skills. Players will also notice the addition of 25 new unique items of endgame content grade. According to Line Games, the new content allows players to utilize more diverse strategies and grow their characters in more unique ways.

Season 3 also brings balance adjustments for gear and skills and an improved ranking system. Further, Line Games promises that the new update improves in-game functions. Chaos Card Growth levels have also been added and the max levels for monsters have been expanded.

New in-game events are also part of the update. Through January 11, players can participate in a holiday event where they gain rewards for defeating Santa Purus. Additionally, users can obtain Abundant Holiday Chests by completing stages and beating bosses. These chests contain items needed to grow characters.

Undecember is currently available on the App Store, Google Play and Steam.