Undecember adds scintillating end-game content and more in Season 5 update

Line Games has announced an exciting new update for Undecember, inviting everyone to explore the brand new Season 5 content within the action RPG. Beginning July 18th, you can look forward to discovering what the Exodium season holds in store for you, which includes a fresh narrative along with plenty of in-game goodies up for grabs across the newly added dungeons.

In the latest update to Undecember, you can expect to put your combat prowess to the test with stronger enemies and epic bosses, especially with the Chaos Dungeons end-game content. The Hard mode for Chaos Dungeons, for instance, will offer increased stats for monsters but will reduce your own stats to keep things spicy.

You can now expand your roster with a more powerful lineup as the maximum level has been upgraded as well - items and monsters can now reach level 165. You can also tinker around with the new Skill Runes "Vision Shift" and "Wings of Ignition" - the former combines Movement and Attack while the latter boosts your projectile's stat.

All these come on top of balance adjustments and quality-of-life updates, which you can learn more about from the preview above.

By the way, if you're curious about how you can ramp up your game while waiting for the Season 5 launch, why not take a look at our guide to the best builds in Undecember Season 4 to get an idea?

