Undecember opens pre-registration for its upcoming Act 13: Hira update

Line Games has just announced a continuation of Undecember’s story with Act 13, titled Hira, which is set to release sometime next month. It is a continuation of Act 12: Ganida which was introduced in May and carries forward the popular ARPG’s main campaign from there. Currently, pre-registrations are open for this massive update.

The previous update took players to the oceanic nation of Ganida, where they witnessed stunning coastal lands for the first time. Undecember’s Chapter 13 takes place in Hira, a tourist place where Rune Hunters must resume the search for the elusive Zodiac Master. Currently not much is known about this region but players can catch a glimpse of it in the promotional trailer embedded below.

In addition to a new storyline, the developers will also be releasing a second season towards the end of August, alongside the launch of the Hira update. It brings two new gameplay modes to the game in hopes of creating a more tailored experience for players, whether it be a highly challenging one or something more casual.

The first new mode is called Hardcore and it is for players who want to significantly ramp up the difficulty level. There’s a lot of extra tension and thrill as gameplay options become quite limited on dying. Origin mode is for players who don’t need all that added stress and just want to enjoy the game.

The latter also comes with an Enchant feature that makes things even simpler by focusing more on farming and less on combat. Both these modes are for vastly different categories of players and offer distinctive rewards as well.

Speaking of rewards, players who pre-register for Act 13 stand to earn loads of prizes like the Zodiac Walker (7 Days) and Rune Gauntlet Pet. Interested players can sign up on the pre-registration page.

Download Undecember now for free.