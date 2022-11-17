Undecember builds - Best strength, dexterity and intelligence builds
Even though mobile ARPGs are less popular than other RPGs, there are many fans of such video games worldwide. Undecember is one of the newest ARPGs in which you have to complete missions, kill enemies, and create a unique hero.
Every hero in Undecember can be customized using runes, gear, and a zodiac. Setting up characters correctly is the most complex part of the game. So, we have created the best builds for strength, dexterity, and intelligence in Undecember to help turn you into a killing machine.
WHAT ARE BUILDS IN UNDECEMBER?Before finding out the best build for every stat, let's talk about what builds are and why they are used. Ultimately, they are unique combinations of Skills, Gear, and Zodiac. They are created to diversify the game and significantly improve your in-game experience.
Generally, builds are divided into 3 categories: strength, dexterity, and intelligence. The name of the build shows the attribute at which it is aimed. Continue reading the guide, and you will discover the best builds in Undecember for each stat.
BEST STRENGTH BUILD IN UNDECEMBER
You should know that various runes, gear, and skills are aimed at improving strength in Undecember. Therefore, creating a good strength build is not a problem. You only need to select the equipment that maximally enhances your power to make a strength build.
Skill Runes Skill Runes are one of the essential parts of any build. The entire build is made around the skill rune that you choose. You can check out the best Skill Runes that must be included in your strength build in the list below:
- Whirlwind
- Channeling Enhancement
- Strong Regenrative Power
- Quick Attack
- Toxic Flame
- Fireball
Link Runes In addition to Skill Runes, you should select Link Runes while customizing your hero. But it doesn't matter too much which you choose. So, just opt for those that will significantly improve your attack stats.
Gear Gear is one of the most exciting parts of strength build. First, the gear should have high elemental resistance, allowing you to win against other strength builds. Also, it would be best if your weapon has poison damage. It is an overpowered ability that allows you to inflict a lot of damage quickly. And if you choose a two-handed gun, make sure it has some boosts that will increase its speed. Otherwise, it will not be effective.
Zodiac Zodiac is the most straightforward part of every build. There are only 3 stats you need to improve with Zodiac points. The first is Strength, the second is Intelligence, and the last is Dexterity.
BEST DEXTERITY BUILD IN UNDECEMBER
The first thing you should know about Dexterity builds is that they are perfectly suited to archers. Also, Dexterity builds are specialized in dealing with enemies with a high number of health points. So, you will significantly improve your speed, agility, and attack range with this build.
Skill Runes As with the Strength build, nothing is challenging about choosing Skill Runes for the Dexterity Build. Opt for the most appropriate in the list below, and you will get the best results.
- Toxic Flame
- Piercing Arrow
- Find Weaknesses
- Slaughter
- Illusion Arrow
- Teleport
- Attack DMG Increase
Link Runes Link Runes is also a straightforward part of the build. You only need to pick runes that boost dexterity. Also, a good option is to choose runes to increase attack or movement speed.
Gear Gear is the most complex part of a Dexterity build in Undecember. And one of the main things you'll want to use is a bow with high attack potential. Also, it would be best if the desired bow had significant critical damage and attack speed. And if you need help finding such a weapon, try to use accessories to improve any lacklustre stats.
Zodiac Fortunately, nothing is challenging about choosing a Zodiac for Dexterity Build. You can spend your Zodiac Points on increasing Dexterity or Strength. Also, keep in mind that Intelligence can be ignored while making the Dexterity Build.
BEST INTELLIGENCE BUILD IN UNDECEMBER
An Intelligence Build is the strangest route in Undecember. It is really specific and can be used only if you play with the mage. So, continue reading this guide, and you will find out everything you need to know about making the best Intelligence Build.
Skill Runes Skill Runes are the most important part of an Intelligence Build. They allow mages to do many things on the battlefield simultaneously. And the best trick to correctly choose skill runes is to take into account your gaming style. Afterwards, you can select the appropriate Runes from the list below:
- Flamethrower
- Fire Ball
- Channeling Enhancement
- Spell Activation
- Multishot
- Teleport
- Spell Damage Increase
- Use Count
- Minion HP
- Summoning Abyssling
- Minion Armor
Link Runes Everything is simple with Link Runes. You only need to opt for those that boost dexterity or intelligence.
Gear Your choice is not too diverse here. First, you should opt for a magician’s attire that will increase your magical damage. After that, choose a magic weapon like the Steel Buckler.
Zodiac The main thing you should know about Zodiac is that Intelligence is the first priority, and Strength is the second. Also, you can ignore Dexterity after you reach Level 10.
In conclusion, there are various builds you can make in Undecember. But there are no overpowered builds as such. Every build is suitable for specific purposes. Therefore, you need to develop every side of your hero to play effectively. And if you want the universal build suitable for different in-game situations, just choose a strength build. While you are still here, make sure to read our Undecember beginner's guide.