Undecember builds - Best strength, dexterity and intelligence builds

Even though mobile ARPGs are less popular than other RPGs, there are many fans of such video games worldwide. Undecember is one of the newest ARPGs in which you have to complete missions, kill enemies, and create a unique hero.

Every hero in Undecember can be customized using runes, gear, and a zodiac. Setting up characters correctly is the most complex part of the game. So, we have created the best builds for strength, dexterity, and intelligence in Undecember to help turn you into a killing machine.

WHAT ARE BUILDS IN UNDECEMBER?

Before finding out the best build for every stat, let's talk about what builds are and why they are used. Ultimately, they are unique combinations of Skills, Gear, and Zodiac. They are created to diversify the game and significantly improve your in-game experience.

Generally, builds are divided into 3 categories: strength, dexterity, and intelligence. The name of the build shows the attribute at which it is aimed. Continue reading the guide, and you will discover the best builds in Undecember for each stat.