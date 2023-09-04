Brown Dust 2's lore expands with the addition of the new Story Pack 9

A month after the sizzling Pool Party update, Neowiz has just announced another patch for its mobile RPG Brown Dust 2. This one introduces the brand new Story Pack 9 which focuses on the tale of Justia and her allies. In addition, players will also be able to participate in several activities and earn rewards.

Brown Dust 2’s saga continues with Story Pack 9 which takes place a year after its predecessor. All the protagonists are still battling against warlocks, but a major twist is coming their way. Old friends are coming back with major news which is about shaking lots of things up. The trailer embedded below gives players a glimpse at what’s to come.

Players can also expand their costume collection as new ones for Anastasia have been added in this update. Everyone can get their hands on the Fire Graffiti fit from Character Pack 2 alongside the Gentle Maid outsit set. On top of that, Anastasia’s exclusive M.A.I.D.C gear is temporarily available until September 14th.

Meanwhile, the PvP side of things is being updated with another season of Mirror Wars. Players can test their mettle and showcase their abilities in the new Evil Castle, which offers plenty of challenges for all categories of players.

Finally, the Gold Boosting event makes resource management a tad bit simpler. Players can currently take advantage of a 50% gold usage return, which makes character growth must easier. This bonus will last until the 14th, giving you enough time to make loads of upgrades.

