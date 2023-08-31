Undead Horde 2: Necropolis lets you raise an undead army to take your vengeance on the living, out now

10tons has announced the official launch of Undead Horde 2: Necropolis, the studio's sequel to the "necromancer simulator" titled Undead Horde. The game offers a unique blend of RPG, hack and slash, and RTS mechanics, letting players craft their own necropolis in the midst of exciting battles.

As the title of Undead Horde 2: Necropolis suggests, you'll take on the role of an Undead King tasked with raising your very own horde of the undead to expand your territory. Since it's all about taking back what's rightfully yours, your main motivation is to spread your domain and overwhelm the invaders that brought down your home. Based on the remains of your foes, you can raise units to further your own cause, then customise your army to suit your playstyle best.

There are more than 100 units for you to command, as well as new talents you can unlock as you expand your Necropolis. You can also upgrade your abilities and unleash new powers against living fools who dare to stand in your way.

If you're eager to join in on all the fun and give the game a go yourself, you can do so by downloading Undead Horde 2: Necropolis from the official website. It's a premium title that costs $9.99 or your local equivalent. You can also join the community of followers on the official Twitter page to stay updated on all the latest developments, visit the Steam page for more info on the game, or take a little sneak peek at the embedded clip above to get a feel of the game's vibes as well.