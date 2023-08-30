Marvel Move, the new superhero-themed fitness game, sprints onto Android and iOS

Ever wanted to exercise with your favourite superheroes? Well, that dream is coming true thanks to Six to Start’s latest game, Marvel Move. The studio’s already known for the superhit fitness app Zombies, Run! so you know that their latest project is going to be worth it. Beginning today, Android and iOS users can begin their fitness journey with their favourite Marvel characters.

Marvel Move puts at the runner at the centre of it all, with a diverse cast of supporting characters featuring fan-favourite heroes like Thor, Loki, Hulk, Doctor Strange, and Wolverine. Players will embark of thrilling journeys full of chaos and adventure as they start exercising by running, jogging, or just walking.

Currently, three episodes are available – Thor and Loki: Trials of the Ten Realms, X-Men: Age of Orchis, and The Hulk: Hulkville. More episodes will be released each month, with Daredevil: Terminal Degree and Doctor Strange and Scarlet Witch: In Dreams already ready to go live.

Speaking about the launch, Adrian Hon, CEO and co-founder of Six to Start, said: “Too many fitness apps are boring. What if we made exercise exciting, through great storytelling and thrilling interactive adventures? That’s why we co-created Zombies, Run! ten years ago, and that’s why we’re going even bigger today with Marvel Move.”

“Every day, we hear from our users about their incredible achievements, some who never dreamed of becoming runners. We hope this collaboration with Marvel will bring health and excitement to even more people across the globe, through Super Heroes they know and love – and will love to exercise alongside with.”

Are you ready to run? Then download the ZRX app and kick off your Marvel Move journey today. Subscriptions start at $7.99 a month or $79.99 a year, with a week of free trial available.