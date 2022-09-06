Undead Horde 2: Necropolis, the sequel to the 2019 RPG strategy hybrid, officially announced

10tons Ltd., the developer of hit games like Dysmantle or Tesla Force, has announced that it has begun development of the sequel to the 2019 RPG Undead Horde. This combination of RPG and strategy game has seen a large amount of success since release, still sitting at #139 in Role-Playing on the App Store, and now fans will have Undead Hordes 2: Necropolis to set their sights on soon.

Let’s go over some of the cool mechanics being added to the sequel! Undead Horde 2 takes a lot of the original mechanics from Undead Horde but enhances and makes them a bit more interesting. For example, in the original, you were limited to using your necromantic powers to raise the dead of the enemies you killed, and only the types of enemies you killed.

Now, in Undead Horde 2, a new ‘Raise Wheel’ mechanic will be in place, where every time you raise a corpse to add to your necromancer army, you’ll be able to decide exactly what type replaces that corpse instead. This will enhance the variety of the armies you use to wage warfare and make the game generally a lot more interesting and varied, especially with the over a dozen unit types that will be available on launch.

Another new gameplay tidbit that seems quite interesting is the titular Necropolis itself. Whereas in Undead Horde, you simply had a bit of a central crypt area, in Undead Horde 2, you’ll have an entire city that your army razed to the ground and, over the course of your gameplay, will then slowly rebuild and repopulate over time. Every new addition to the city will unlock some perk for your gameplay or benefit your army in some way, so this is an interesting progression mechanic that’s also satisfying to watch.

Beyond those mechanics, Undead Horde 2 looks to just be more of the glory that was Undead Horde, but even better and more enhanced. Graphically speaking, it looks gorgeous as well, so there’s a lot to look forward to.

While it is likely Undead Horde 2 will launch on PC first and mobile after, judging by the first game, that window wasn’t too large for the prequel, so it’s safe to say we’ll be seeing this one decently soon. If you’d like to keep up, you can keep tabs on the development through the game’s official Discord channel or watch out for any news on the Steam page!