Uma Musume Pretty Derby, the horse-girl racing gacha, is officially set to launch in Taiwan this Summer

The incredibly popular and equally strange gacha racing sim, Uma Musume Pretty Derby, developed by the legendary Cygames, has finally announced a release outside of its currently exclusive Japan region, this time for Taiwan. Uma Musume is known pretty much globally for being one of the top-of-the-line gacha mainstays, but up until now, only Japanese audiences have known its charm.

And charm is certainly a word for the premise of this oddity. See, Uma Musume is based around the idea of legendary racehorses being reincarnated as pop icons, or idols, in a parallel universe. You will then take on the role of being their caretaker, and choose a primary idol…horse…girl? To race for you, while you develop others as her support and take on increasingly competitive races. So, yes, you’re racing horse-girls.

Almost certainly, a ton of you are scratching your heads at this idea, but Uma Musume has already established itself as one of the giants, even going toe-to-toe with the likes of PUBG and Genshin Impact. In fact, it sat amongst the Top 50 list on TapTap back when it was released in 2021, so this one is nothing to scoff at.

Of course, this means that for everyone who perhaps hasn’t heard of this oddball of a gacha game, there are about a hundred more who are eagerly awaiting its localization for anywhere outside of Japan. And at long last, on June 27th, it will officially launch for Taiwanese audiences courtesy of Komoe Technology. In fact, pre-registrations have been open for some time for this version, and have already passed 600,000 users, which will now grant all players the Star Dash 3 ticket upon logging in on launch.

So, whether a horse racing fan or an idol fan, you’ve got a lot to look forward to in Uma Musume Pretty Derby. If you’re looking to get pre-registered for the Taiwan launch, you can do so on the game’s TapTap page. And if you want to get ahead of the curve and try your hand at the Japanese version, you can download that one on the TapTap page as well. For any other details, you can stay tuned to the game’s official website.