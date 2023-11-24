Mobile games currently only available in Japan we'd love to see get a global release

As a diehard mecha fan, Super Robot Wars is always a fever dream for many. It's a crossover of multiple mecha series as robotic entities join hands in vanquishing a common villain - either completely fictional or an existing one from a series. Perhaps, it's also a definitive way to canonise the interactions between characters from a multitude of mecha franchises, so next time if you have ever wondered what will transpire when a Gundam pilot meets the Mazinger, this series will satiate that curiosity.

With the mainline SRW hosted on console or desktop, unbeknownst to many, there is a mobile spin-off first released in 2019. The caveat is watered-down animations and a more PSP-era user interface to accommodate the limitations of mobile. Nonetheless, it features an impressive gamut of mecha characters from beloved series such as Gundam, Evangelion, GaoGaiGar, GRIDMAM, and many more. Just like its mainline brethren, continuity is absent as each chapter in the overall story arc is self-contained and tinkers with "what-ifs" in an alternate timeline.

The hero collection aspect is enunciated here as you work to expand your roster of individual pilots as well as mecha through the gacha system. Battles happen in a tactical-role-playing fashion much like the Fire Emblem Series, albeit less dexterous. Of course, you can still relish meticulously articulated rag doll-style animations when a character is priming to brandish an ultimate attack.

Dengeki Bunko: Crossing Void comes to mind as one of the few using the concept of crossing over anime like free real estate. It will do wonders to see one such player to spice up diversity, especially with a central focal point on mecha.