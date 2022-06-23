Tricky Mouse tasks you with escaping humans trying to catch you in their kitchen, out now on iOS and Android

In case you missed it, YSN Games has officially released Tricky Mouse, the Osaka-based studio's casual side-scrolling game on mobile. The charming title tasks players with helping a mischievous mouse escape traps to get cheese, as well as rescue their friends trapped in the kitchen in a variety of ways.

In Tricky Mouse, players can expect to explore a "dangerous" world where finding food is a matter of life and death. The kitchen is where players will find Chu-Ta, the game's main protagonist, and aid him in his quest to avoid traps, escape kitchen obstacles, find scrumptious cheese and save his friends.

The game also features more than 45 stages that players can tinker around with, as well as a wide variety of traps and different locales that will expand Chu-Ta's adventures from the kitchen to even restaurants and streets. Controls are a simple "Tap", "Flick", "Drag" or "Long Press" affair, with a quick tutorial that makes the game accessible for all kinds of players.

The game positions itself as "perfect for killing time", "perfect for refreshing your brain", and "perfect for relieving your stress". From the screenshots available online, it does look like a low-key time-waster that features adorable little mice in different costumes to boot.

If you're keen on giving the game a go, you can download Tricky Mouse on the iOS App Store and on the Google Play Store for Android devices. You can also head on over to the game's Google Play page to know more about the studio's lineup of titles and to stay updated on all the latest developments.

