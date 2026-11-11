Gunship Battle Total Warfare welcomes Robotech's Veritech Fighters to the fight for Phase 2 of its exclusive collab

Preferred Partner Feature

The mechs are back

The VF-1D, VF-1J Miriya, and VF-1J Max join the roster

Show off your skills in the fan-fave Rick’s Blast Arcade

Continue the narrative or experience it from the beginning

Joycity is launching a huge update in more ways than one this season across Gunship Battle Total Warfare, so if you've been looking to raise the stakes to quite literal heights, now's your chance!

In particular, the military strategy game is crossing over with Robotech for the second phase of its limited-time collab, offering up a new narrative for you to dive into from now until December 9th. Expect to immerse yourself in the sci-fi franchise with fresh Units, new Heroes, and exciting Stages throughout the event to keep your space warfare skills on point.

Apart from welcoming the epic transformable Veritech Fighters (the VF-1D, VF-1J Miriya, and VF-1J Max) to the fray, you'll also get to boost the legendary SDF-1 to fight off the Zentraedi forces. And if you do happen to get your hands on the new units, you can put your skills to the test in the arcade-style shooter “Rick’s Blast Arcade” to earn exclusive Squadron and Fleet Skins for all your hard work.

Of course, Rick Hunter and Lisa Hayes will also be joining the fight, and if you were part of the 1st campaign, you can easily pick up where you last left off for a more seamless experience. But if you're new to all these massive mechs, fret not - you can still sink your teeth into the initial campaign to keep the FOMO at bay.

If all that's got you fired up, you can download Gunship Battle Total Warfare for free on iOS and Android and join the 10+ million other players already duking it out on the battlefield today!