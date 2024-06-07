Towerful Defense challenges you to last as long as you can while hordes of aliens attack you, now open for pre-registration

Be the last hope for humankind

Equip your lone tower with skills to survive

Upgrade traits and clear all enemies

Challenge yourself in the Endless Mode

Mini Fun Games has opened pre-registration sign-ups for Towerful Defense: A Rogue TD, an upcoming Vampire Survivors-esque tower defence title crafted by a solo dev. You can take your pick from up to four skills as you control a single tower and defend yourself from waves of alien invaders to survive.

In Towerful Defense, you can look forward to taking on the crucial role of Earth's last defence. To ensure the survival of the entire human race, you'll have to make the right choices and strategise your defence with a variety of buffs. Enhance your own skills, upgrade your traits, and hope to survive the hordes of incoming assailants out for your blood.

The game also features an Auto Skill function with customisable targeting, along with support units you can wield to buff up your builds. You can adjust the difficulty as well - or if you're feeling fearless, you can dive into the Endless Mode to see how long you can last.

Now, if you're eager to join in on all the fun, you can do so by checking out Towerful Defense: A Rogue TD on Google Play and on the App Store. It's a free-to-play game with in-app purchases. The App Store gives it an expected release date of November 10th, but do take that with a grain of salt as these launch dates often change without notice.

You can also join the community of followers on the official Twitter page to stay updated on all the latest developments, visit the official website for more info, or take a little peek at the embedded clip above to get a feel of the game's vibes and visuals.