Towerful Defense: A Rogue TD challenges you to outlast alien invaders as humanity's last hope, now with an official release date

Pick your tower and defend the human race

Choose from different towers and skills to ward off alien invaders

Strategise via the Fair Talent Check Point system

Pick support units to help you along the way

Mini Fun Games has announced the official launch date for Towerful Defense: A Rogue TD, the studio's roguelike tower defence title where you'll have to stand your ground against relentless waves of enemies coming at you from all sides. Landing on iOS and Android on July 30th, the game tasks you with saving what's left of the human race from an alien invasion across charming minimalist visuals.

In Towerful Defense: A Rogue TD, you can look forward to putting your quick thinking and strategic prowess to the test as you pick among a wide variety of towers to buff up your defence. You can also choose different skills and skill traits to suit your tactics best.

The game features hundreds of artifacts you can tinker around with and different support units you can employ to customise your builds as well.

The Fair Talent Check Point system lets you acquire Talent Points that you can use to improve your stats or buy useful items from the shop. Of course, if you're feeling like you can't take on the challenge, you can always adjust the difficulty to make sure you can still enjoy the experience.

Why not have a look at our list of the best roguelikes on iOS too while you're at it? And in the meantime, if you're eager to join in on all the fun, you can do so by checking out Towerful Defense: A Rogue TD on Google Play and the App Store. It's a free-to-play title with in-app purchases.

You can also join the community of followers on the official Twitter page to stay updated on all the latest developments, visit the official website, or take a little peek at the embedded clip above to get a feel of the game's vibes and visuals.