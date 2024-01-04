Tower of God: New World introduces SSR Verdi and the Tower of Alliance mode in latest update

Netmarble has just released a new update for their popular anime-inspired mobile RPG, Tower of God: New World. The latest patch brings a new character and game mode to the collectible card game alongside several limited-time events to participate in.

Joining Tower of God: New World’s roster this time is SSR Verdi, a Purple element Ranged Anima, who happens to be part of Team Shibisu. She is also known as the Dollmaker and has been granted a rather unfortunate ability that causes her to turn attractive people into living dolls. People tend to underestimate her because of her tiny size, but they soon realise her true strength when they see the octopus doll she summons.

In addition, the game will also introduce a new mode called Tower of Alliance, which is a sort of clan battle. One Alliance will take part in a heated battle with another Alliance of the same rank. Characters from the Alliance members’ teams can be sent to the floors of the Tower of Alliances, which can then begin battling the opposing fighters.

Once dispatched, these characters will begin their onslaught from the ground floor, moving up to the top. Ultimately, the winner is determined based on the total number of occupied floors. If you're wondering what squad to take into battle, be sure to refer to our Tower of God: New World tier list!

Simultaneously, players can also take part in a number of in-game events that will be available over the next few weeks. A Happy New Year Check-in Event will give away freebies to everyone, while SSR Verdi can be obtained by taking part in the New Year Bingo Event. There’s also a Formation Strategy Lesson Event which allows players to earn tokens for numerous goodies including SSR characters.

Don’t forget to complete the Verdis Hobbies side story to get the winter costume for Verdi.

Download Tower of God: New World now for free.