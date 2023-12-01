Tower of God: New World teams up with popular Seven Knights franchise in an epic collab event

Netmarble has announced an exciting update for Tower of God: New World, letting players experience a new collab for the collectible card game RPG. In particular, the popular Seven Knights IP will be making its way into the title, with up to 400 collab summons up for grabs along with SSR Yeonhee.

In the latest update for Tower of God: New World, you can look forward to welcoming SSR+ [Phoenix Incarnate] Rachel, SSR [Doomsday Herald] Yeonhee, and SSR [Infernal Blademaster] Shane. There will also be Ignition Weapons that you can use to boost your combat power, which will be available as rewards for clearing the new Secret Floor content.

From now until December 14th, there will be plenty of limited-time events as well, including the Story Event [Knives Ready! Flames Set! The Royal Cook-Off is a Go], where Collab Tickets and SSR Soulstones can be obtained among other in-game goodies. Of course, the login event will reward the most diligent players who check in every day with SSR [Doomsday Herald] Yeonhee, Collab tickets (x40), SSR Seven Knights Teammate Selection Chest and so much more.

These are only scratching the surface of what's in store for you during this collab, so if you're keen on giving the new updates a go yourself, you can download Tower of God: New World on the iOS App Store and on the Google Play Store for Android devices. It's a free-to-play game with in-app purchases. You can also visit the official website to stay updated on all the latest developments, join the community of followers on Facebook for more info on the game, or take a little sneak peek at the embedded clip above to get a feel of the game's latest additions.