Hello Kitty Island Adventure bags the Apple Arcade Game of the Year at the 2023 App Store Awards

Apple recently unveiled the winners of this year’s App Store Awards, with the best of the best winning prizes. Of these categories, Hello Kitty Island Adventure took the grand prize for Apple Arcade Game of the Year in 2023. It beat the rest of the rest of the nominations thanks to its immersive multiplayer experience and themes of friendship.

Hello Kitty Island Adventure has been topping charts since its release, maintaining a consistently high ranking of 4.9 out of 5.0 since the summer. Besides winning the Apple Arcade award, the title was also nominated for Best Mobile Game at The Game Awards.

If you haven’t about Hello Kitty Island Adventure, it is a massive adventure full of iconic Sanrio characters from different biomes. It offers over 40 hours of gameplay, taking players from Kuromi’s haunted missions in the Spooky Swamp to Mount Hothead where several ancient secrets are buried, then through the minecarts in Gemstone Mountain’s shining caves, and finally to Rainbow Reef, where several valuable treasures are hidden.

Some of the characters available in the game include Kuromi, Badtz-maru, Cinnamoroll, Chococat, and Retsuko, amongst several others. But players will enter the gorgeous world as an original Sanrio-style avatar with several customization options. There are dozens of faces, features, and body shapes to choose from, as well as bucketloads of clothing options.

All this entertainment is accompanied by the ability to play with friends thanks to the multiplayer option. Players can invite their buddies to the island via an invite code so everyone can participate in activities together. Friends can boost each other’s stamina, solve puzzles together, and relax on the beach together while taking selfies.

Check out the Apple Arcade Game of the Year 2023 by downloading Hello Kitty Island Adventure now for free by clicking on your preferred link below.