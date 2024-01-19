Tower of God: New World welcomes half-year anniversary with in-game freebies, two new characters and more

Netmarble has announced its half-year anniversary festivities for Tower of God: New World, letting players get their hands on new teammates, limited-time events, and updates on the narrative. In particular, the collectible card game RPG is welcoming SSR+ [Data] Urek Mazino (Yellow element, Tanker, Fisherman) to the fray, along with SSR [Mad Dog's Angel] Ron Mei (Red element, Supporter, Light Bearer).

In the latest update to Tower of God: New World, you can look forward to Act 7-1 [Eye of a Needle: An E-Rank Regular] along with the 20th floor's residential area. This also comes with the new narrative for Wangnan Ja. Plus, Doris and Raihanna can now enjoy new Ignition Weapons that let you boost Swiftness and Barrier when using both Doris and Raihanna.

Of course, the Half-Year Anniversary Check-In event will put Black Market Tickets, [Ron Mei] Hot deal Summon Tickets and more up for grabs for free - all you have to do is sign in for 14 days to nab these rewards. To top it all off, you can simply input the coupon codes TOG2024LIVE and TOGLOVE2024 to score freebies such as SSR+ Teammate Soulstones and Normal Summon Tickets (x50) until January 31st.

