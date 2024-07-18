Tower of God: New World celebrates first anniversary with new characters, limited-time events, login bonuses and more

Catch the live broadcast to see what else is in store

Netmarble is inviting everyone to join in on all the festivities during the first anniversary of Tower of God: New World, the studio's collectible RPG on iOS and Android. In particular, you can look forward to getting your hands on SSR+ [Healing Flame] Yihwa Yeon and SSR [Shinsu of the Heart] Endorsi, along with plenty of in-game events to take part in throughout July and August.

In the latest update to Tower of God: New World, you can expect to nab new costumes for Kaiser, Shilial, Wangana Ja and Prince. Plus, you can also enjoy an expanded Revolution Tier for SSR-grade Teammates (up to Tier 6).

Of course, no update would be complete without a special login bonus, which includes the 1st Anniversary Pre-registration Reward until August 14th. Singing up will reward you with SSR+ [Healing Flame] Yihwa Yeon for free, and whenever you complete one-year anniversary missions, you can score Nonstop SSR+ Limit Break Summon Tickets (x480) and SSR Max Limit Break Chest among other prizes.

This comes on top of the 1st Anniversary Story Event "Heart-Hunting Vacation" until July 31st, where you can learn more about the narrative of Yihwa Yeon and Endorsi. All these are simply scratching the surface of what's in store for you, which you can discover more about from the broadcast above.



In the meantime, if you're eager to join in on all the fun, you can do so by checking out Tower of God: New World on Google Play and the App Store. It's a free-to-play title with in-app purchases, or you can take a peek at our handy tier list for more info on which characters to aim for as well.

