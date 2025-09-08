Operative Division brings a combination of strategy and third-person shooting to Android

Technology or natural evolution?

After more than three years in development, Operative Division has landed on Android, bringing a bold mix of real-time strategy and third-person shooter action. Set in a post-apocalyptic world where two rival factions fight for humanity’s future, it’s a hybrid that lets you build bases, command armies, and then drop directly into battle to turn the tide yourself.

What makes Operative Division stand out is its fusion of two genres you don’t often see together. It combines real-time strategy with third-person shooter combat, letting you swap seamlessly between commanding armies from above and jumping directly into the fight. You’re not just building bases and issuing orders, you’re also pulling the trigger when things get messy.

Like I mentioned, the setting is a dystopian one where two ideologically opposed factions are at war. The EvoPref Corporation leans on heavy armour and devastating firepower, while the LibeGaia Revolution emphasises speed, versatility, and hacking abilities. The clash isn’t just about control of territory but about humanity’s future. Salvation through technology or survival through evolution.

The campaign spans 42 missions, supported by a Skirmish mode where dynamic maps keep every match unpredictable. Superweapons like the Orbital Ion Cannon and Nuclear Missile add to the chaos, shifting battles dramatically with effects that linger on the battlefield. Meanwhile, limited ammo and fuel mean you’ll have to manage resources carefully if you want to outlast your enemies.

Customisation and progression also play a key role. Commander vehicles can be upgraded with boosts to armour, firepower, and speed, while regular units earn ranks and improve their stats mid-battle. The strategy-shooter even adds small but tactical details like subsystem targeting, destructible hazards, and day-night cycles that affect visibility.

And the best part is that it's offline and features no ads or microtransactions. Just spend $7.99 and Operative Division is all yours.