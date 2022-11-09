Towa Tsugai, a new collection gacha RPG from Square Enix, reveals some details and opens up pre-registration for Japanese audiences

Square Enix has announced its latest mobile project, a collection-based gacha RPG called Towa Tsugai. While details are relatively scarce, we do have a few shots from the trailer linked within this article that can tell us a little bit about this melancholy role-playing adventure.

I don’t think I’d be too remiss in saying that this new title seems to borrow a lot from Square Enix’s massively popular NieR series, what with its somewhat sad atmosphere combined with character designs that are all sort of light watercolour styled and full of character.

The actual in-game art style, however, reminds me a lot of a cult classic adventure game released on Switch recently; 13 Sentinels: Aegis Rim. Much like those character designs, there are a lot of soft watercolours and a very gentle look to everything. The only harsh colouring here appears upon the enemies.

Those enemies sport a creepy look, seemingly made up of a lot of external bones, making them appear borderline demonic. Unfortunately, the trailer is in Japanese as is all of the other media about this one so far, so it’s tough to tell exactly what the game’s story is about. It does certainly seem to be set in a post-apocalyptic place, with destroyed buildings and overgrown modern architecture abundant. All-in-all, this really does give me serious NieR vibes, so here’s hoping the storyline is just as excellent as that series is.

For now, players located in Japan can currently pre-register for the game at either of the links below this article and in the meantime, you can also tune into the official website for more information! Currently, it seems like this release is exclusively for Japanese audiences, but perhaps we’ll see a global release somewhere down the line.