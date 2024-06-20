Tour De France Cycling Legends is a new, officially licensed game out now for iOS and Android

Train your own cycling team and compete in a variety of tournaments

Tour de France Cycling Legends is a new game out now from PowerPlay Studios

Discover real events from the Tour de France and beyond in-game

Train up your own professional cyclist team to compete in competitions inspired by real-world cycling

The Tour De France is indisputably the biggest cycling competition in the world, or at the very least the most well-known. And now you can take all the action (such as it is) into the palm of your hand with PowerPlay Studio's officially licensed game, Tour De France Cycling Legends. Taking you to the gruelling tournament that defines modern cycling, come rain or shine.

Tour de France Cycling Legends lets you not only train up your own cycling team to take part in competitions inspired by real-world athletics but also duke it out on tracks inspired by the Tour de France. You'll have to contend with varying degrees of weather and even the surfaces you'll ride on, like the famous cobblestones at parts of the track, in order to win the day.

But that's not all, because it's not only the Tour de France featured in this game. Why not take a ride in tournaments as diverse as Paris-Nice, Paris-Roubaix, Liège-Bastogne-Liège, Flèche Wallonne, Criterium du Dauphiné and even the La Vuelta?

While PowerPlay Studio's other sports game that's just released, Summer Sports Mania, is more a take on the Olympics with the name taken off, Tour de France Cycling Legends wears its influence (and official licensing) quite proudly. And if it works well there's no reason that all you cycling aficionados out there can't enjoy taking a trip along some of the world's top tracks from the comfort of your armchair.

In the meantime, if sports bores you to tears then don't fret, because the latest entry in our regular feature of the top five new mobile games to try this week is sure to give you something to enjoy.

