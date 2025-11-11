Total War: Napoleon lets you step into the shoes of history's greatest general, coming soon

Going feral, again

Total War: Napoleon brings action and strategy to mobile set in an iconic era of warfare

Step into the shoes of Napoleon Bonaparte, history's greatest general, or one of his many enemies

Enjoy classic total war gameplay revamped by porting team Feral Interactive

When it comes to famous (and controversial) historical figures you don't get much more notorious than Napoleon Bonaparte. Heroic leader and enlightened thinker, or brutal conqueror and imperialist tyrant? Whatever your opinion, you can soon embody or oppose him in Total War: Napoleon this winter when it releases for iOS and Android December 2nd!

Coming to us from Feral Interactive, also responsible for the mobile ports of Total War: Empire and Rome, Total War: Napoleon takes you back to the late 18th and early 19th century to control either Napoleon himself or one of the Coalition nations attempting to depose the emperor.

Compared to Total War: Empire modern players will find some more familiar mechanics such as attrition and automatic replenishment. Napoleon was often cited as a refinement of the overall blackpowder-era combat presented in Empire, with enhanced physics, strategic gameplay and AI that more than justifies a price tag of $14.99 (or regional equivalent).

Oui Oui

As with Total War: Empire, Feral Interactive have also made plenty of alterations to the existing structure of Napoleon. Aside from touchscreen controls you can now also enjoy an enhanced interface and tutorials. Meanwhile, a number of miscellaneous quality-of-life improvements help enhance the overall experience.

Back when it first released, Napoleon defied the negative reviews and issues which had plagued Total War: Empire. And considering Feral Interactive managed to turn that oft-maligned entry into a fan favourite with their port, I think many of you will be excited to see the return of Total War: Napoleon.

