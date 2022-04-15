Torque Drift 2 is an upcoming blockchain-based motorsport title made in partnership with Formula DRIFT

Animoca Brands and Grease Monkey Games have announced an exciting partnership with Formula DRIFT to bring players Torque Drift 2, its upcoming blockchain-based motorsport title. Players will be able to experience fully functional and playable NFTs, with more details to be revealed at the worldwide premiere on May 7th.

In Torque Drift 2, players can expect true digital ownership and plenty of play-to-earn opportunities across a thriving ecosystem. "Formula DRIFT has always been an innovator and we constantly strive to integrate new technology. From the creation of our free-to-view livestream, to drone footage of every qualifying and competition run, to our multimedia social media platforms, and more, Formula DRIFT has set the standard for international motorsports series," says Ryan Sage, president of Formula DRIFT. "That’s why we’re really excited to partner with Animoca Brands on Torque Drift 2 for both the gaming side and the new NFT aspect, which opens up some really interesting opportunities for the sport and fans alike.”

“We’re excited to bring Formula DRIFT into the open metaverse and continue to deliver the ultimate Formula DRIFT game experience to our users," says Arran Potter, the founder and managing director of Grease Monkey Games. "With Torque Drift 2 being the official and only blockchain game of Formula DRIFT, players can expect a comprehensive and immersive Formula DRIFT experience that has never been seen before.”

In the meantime, you can catch Torque Drift on the iOS App Store and on the Google Play Store for Android devices if you're itching to get a feel of the franchise. You can also head on over to the official website of Torque Drift 2 to stay updated on all the latest developments, or join the community of followers on Facebook for more info.

