Blade & Soul Revolution welcomes the Cryo Gorge mode in latest update

Netmarble has just released a thrilling new update for its popular open-world RPG, Blade & Soul Revolution. The latest patch brings a brand new PvE raid, several limited-time events and loads of rewards to earn. Most of the upcoming quests are centred around the new game mode so that players can familiarize themselves with it easily.

Blade & Soul Revolution’s latest game mode is called Cryo Gorge, and it is a 16-player PvE raid. It sees players participate in Heroic and Legendary levels as they take on the Cryo Demon King boss. Like his name suggests, this nefarious villain deals damage in a wide area using Cryo powers.

Defeating this foe will grant players handsome rewards including the Radiant Cryo Demon King Legendary Soul Shield. This item boosts defence ignore attack power, PvP pierce rate, attack reduction, and a few other stats.

Accompanying the new game mode are limited-time events that will remain live for the rest of the month. The Cryo Gorge Conquest Chronicles features a list of missions such as beating the Seasonal Dungeon and Heroic/Legendary Dungeon. Some of the rewards that players can expect include Legendary and Heroic Ticket Fragments.

Speaking of Fragments, up to 60 Ancient ones can be earned by clearing quests in Training Ground and Faction Far. In addition, there’s also a set of challenges that must be completed using Battle Stamina. Doing so will earn players a new emoticon in the MAVE: What’s My Name theme.

Finally, players can get their hands on the New Year Celebration Gift Chest 10+1 using Silver. The giftbox contains Protection Stone, Radiant Legendary Weapon Chest, Radiant Legendary Accessory Chest and more.

Download Blade & Soul now by clicking on your preferred link below. It is a free-to-play game with in-app purchases.