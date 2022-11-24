Top Hunter Roddy and Cathy, the classic 2D side scrolling action game, is the latest ACA NeoGeo re-release

Fresh off the King of Fighters 2001 release, SNK and Hamster are back with another entry into their expansive ACA NeoGeo Library - this time with the side-scrolling action game Top Hunter Roddy And Cathy. This super old arcade game takes inspiration from other side-scrolling classics of the era, and has finally been realised for mobile devices allowing you to relive the nostalgia!

Top Hunter Roddy and Cathy debuted back in 1994 from SNK, and sees you taking on a variety of baddies throughout a huge amount of locales. The first game you’ll likely be able to compare it to is surely the classic Metal Slug series, and it does share a lot in common.

From the side-scrolling shooting action to picking up different weapons and power-ups that will make the rest of the level easier on you - plus huge boss fights against enemies with huge health bars and a barrage of explosions, bullets, and general chaos all over the screen - this is one for fans of the classics.

In case you aren’t familiar, the ACA NeoGeo Library app releases have been going for quite some time now, and are essentially a way to modernise a lot of older games for modern pocket devices. It’d be impossible to cover all of the Library in one article, but we’ve seen everything from nearly all of the older King of Fighters games to Samurai Shodown and even Fatal Fury.

The ACA NeoGeo Library covers just about every genre, and hopes to allow players who may have missed out on a lot of these classics back in the day their chance to hit up a significant history of different video games. They all come equipped with modernised features too, such as save states, multiplayer, and even controller support.

Looking to try out Top Hunter Roddy and Cathy yourself? Check it out below at either of the links for $3.99. In the meantime, check out the full ACA NeoGeo Library for a full list of the re-released games!