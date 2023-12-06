Where is the safety statue in Total Roblox Drama?
All possible locations of a safety statue in Total Roblox Drama for every map, but also bag locations because you can't get one without a bag.
A safety statue can be a real game changer in Total Roblox Drama since anyone with a statue can save themself or a fellow camper from elimination. Campers who find a safety statue can use it once, and then the statue disappears from that game permanently. But where is the safety statue in Total Roblox Drama?
Before you start making strategies, you need to find a safety statue. And as I said earlier, it ain’t easy. Only one safety statue spawns per game, so someone else might nick it before you do. Depending on the map, there’s a 40-60% chance that a safety statue might not even spawn. If it does, it can be anywhere on the vast map. Plus, you must find the bag to store the safety statue before you start looking for the statue.
So, let’s first take a look at all the bag locations, and then I’ll tell you where the safety statue in Total Roblox Drama is.
Bag Locations
With odds per map, one costly prerequisite, and plenty of possible spawn locations, the safety statue in Total Roblox Drama isn’t easy to get. That said, an item as invaluable as the safety statue is worth all the effort. And the effort starts with finding a khaki bag. Here are all the possible bag locations in Total Roblox Drama.
Bag Locations in CampThese are the most common locations. A bag might occasionally spawn at some other locations as well:
- At the Dock of Shame.
- On a chair in a cabin.
- In the confessional.
- On one of the small islands.
- At the base of one of the cabins.
- Inside one of the cabins.
- On the bed in one of the cabins.
- On the wooden stairs.
Bag Locations in MoviesThe Movies map is riddled with bags. You’ll find a bag in the following locations:
- In the dining area.
- Inside the dining tent.
- Near the entrance gate.
- Near the campfire beach.
- Near the entrance of the park.
- On the wooden lunch table.
- Multiple bags at the Dock of Shame.
- Multiple bags near the team’s trailer.
Total Roblox Drama Bag Locations in ExpeditionExpedition has the fewest bag spawn locations out of the three maps:
- In the elimination room.
- On a golden sofa in first class.
- Near the confessional.
- On other crates and shelves.
With the bag secured, it’s time to fill it with a safety statue.
Safety statue locations in Camp
There’s a 60% chance that a safety statue will spawn in Camp. If you can’t find it, it’s probably because it didn’t spawn or because someone already picked it up. That said, if you were to find a safety statue in Camp, these are the locations you need to check:
- Behind one of the pillars on the dock.
- Behind a dresser in one of the cabins.
- On the base of one of the trees.
- On the base of a tree on the Cliff of Exile.
- Inside the Boat of Losers.
- In the bathroom corner, near the sink.
Safety statue locations in MoviesYou’ll have to check some 20 locations to find a safety statue in Movies. With a 60% chance of spawning, you might get lucky if you start looking for it as soon as you spawn in the game. Check the following locations:
- On a bed in the orange trailer.
- In the corner of a cabinet in the orange trailer.
- On a bed in the purple trailer.
- At the base of the purple trailer.
- Behind the numerous crates.
- Multiple statues near the award ceremony location.
- At the base of short and tall skyscrapers.
- In and around the craft services tent.
- At the base of a tree near the tent.
- Behind the 2 small buildings and the large building.
- At the base of Studio 6.
- At the base of the highest light-green tree.
Safety statue locations in Expedition
Expedition only has a 40% chance of safety statue spawning, and it spawns in some very obvious areas. Here’s a list of all possible locations:
- Behind the tissue rolls in the confessional.
- Between the yellow tables in economy class.
- In one of the corners of economy class.
- Under the seats and tables in first class.
- Behind the various crates and boxes in the cargo hold.
- Near the wooden stairs in the elimination area.
- Near the big wooden face in the elimination area.
- Behind the crates in the dining section.
- Under a table in the dining section.
And that’s where to find a safety statue in Total Roblox Drama. While it is an accurate guide, it’s far from a definitive one, thanks to the randomness of the spawns. Bags and safety statues can spawn in other locations as well. As we discover new spawning locations, this guide will be updated accordingly.
