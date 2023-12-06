All possible locations of a safety statue in Total Roblox Drama for every map, but also bag locations because you can't get one without a bag.

A safety statue can be a real game changer in Total Roblox Drama since anyone with a statue can save themself or a fellow camper from elimination. Campers who find a safety statue can use it once, and then the statue disappears from that game permanently. But where is the safety statue in Total Roblox Drama?

Before you start making strategies, you need to find a safety statue. And as I said earlier, it ain’t easy. Only one safety statue spawns per game, so someone else might nick it before you do. Depending on the map, there’s a 40-60% chance that a safety statue might not even spawn. If it does, it can be anywhere on the vast map. Plus, you must find the bag to store the safety statue before you start looking for the statue.

So, let’s first take a look at all the bag locations, and then I’ll tell you where the safety statue in Total Roblox Drama is.