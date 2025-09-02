Toem: A Photo Adventure invites you on a picturesque journey through the wilderness next month

Feeling Nordic?

Toem: A Photo Adventure now has an official release date for October 22nd

It'll hit storefronts on iOS and Android with a free demo to try before you buy

Take pictures, solve puzzles and experience the intoxicating feeling of Toem

For those of you who've been eyeing up Scandinavian photo-puzzler Toem: A Photo Adventure, we've got good news! Now, you'll be able to buy Toem very soon on iOS and Android as it's set to arrive on October 22nd, including with a playable demo to try before you buy.

Toem is, as they say, deceptively simple. You play a humble little creature on a journey from home in pursuit of the elusive feeling of Toem. Along the way, you snap various pictures to show your nana upon your return, and to solve puzzles.

As you may've guessed, with how much we've been bigging up Toem, we've already seen Catherine cover it in Ahead of the Game. And suffice it to say, it certainly made an impression with its gorgeous black-and-white graphics, heartwarming story and simple but satisfying gameplay loop that emphasises the photographing aspect of Toem.

Can you feel it in the air?

Initially, you'd think the monochrome nature of Toem was pointing towards it being some sort of serious emotional journey. But instead, it seems it really does offer something that, while emotional, also isn't too heavy, except for the whimsy that is.

At the same time, from Catherine's preview, we've already seen that Toem stacks up well compared to the best Android puzzlers. The seemingly simple tasks that require you to get imaginative with what you take a snapshot of are sure to test even the most logical of you and force you to think more creatively.

