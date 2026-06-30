Titan Revenge Mobile is a new Greek-themed MMORPG coming to Android

Titan Revenge is the latest new MMORPG coming to mobile

It features a Norse and Greek mythological flavour, with a smattering of angels

Not to mention extensive growth systems, pets and mounts for a PC-like experience

The mythology of all cultures has been fertile ground for video games. The likes of God of War, Legendary and Age of Mythology all tackle it. And if you're a fan of seeing the heroes of ancient legend take to the screen, then the upcoming Titan Revenge Mobile may be what you're waiting for.

Slated to arrive on Android, Titan Revenge has floated around for a while and has variably been described as Norse and Greek-themed, although it in fact seems to combine the two. Titan Revenge puts you in the shoes of a destined hero fighting to prevent the end of the world.

It's the end of the world as we know it

In terms of graphics and gameplay, this is exactly what you'd expect from a myth-infused MMORPG. You'll battle through dungeons, secure loot and upgrade your hero until you're flinging lightning bolts and fireballs with the best of them.

Of course, don't expect this to be an authentic recreation of true Norse and Greek myths. It's more of a theme-park version of the characters many of us know and love, but that's not necessarily a bad thing, as Titan Revenge still offers plenty of interesting additions such as mounts, pets and angel companions (Wait, weren't those from Christianity?).

Of course, it also lends itself to being quite a seemingly generic-looking MMORPG. And maybe that's what you're looking for, but with the likes of Odin: Valhalla Rising that offer a more authentic (albeit still more pop-culture inspired) take on mythology, Titan Revenge may need to offer some more to stand out when it does release.

Still, if you find yourself hankering for more MMORPG action, then don't fret. Just take a look at our list of the best mobile games like World of Warcraft to find some of the big hits we think stand shoulder-to-shoulder with a true titan of the genre.