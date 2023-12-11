Tiny Connections adds Greenland, Australia, and New Zealand along with new North Pole map

Short Circuit Studio has announced a new patch for Tiny Connections, letting players unleash their city management-slash-strategic skills across a major update. At just 3 weeks old, the meditative game has already received positive feedback from the community, with players enjoying the game's minimalistic visuals and relaxing vibes on top of the tactical challenges.

In the latest update to Tiny Connections, you can look forward to celebrating all the fun and good cheer of the holiday season with a new North Pole map - a free Christmas addition that lets you try your hand at managing connections filled with Christmas trees, gingerbread houses, and plenty of snow across a cosy landscape.

The new update also adds fresh locations you can tinker around with such as Greenland, Australia, and New Zealand, as well as better guides within the Tips and Hints sections that can lend you a hand if you ever feel stuck. These new updates will be available with the Starter Bundle Pack.

For now, if you're keen on joining in on all the fun, you can do so by downloading Tiny Connections on the iOS App Store and on the Google Play Store for Android devices. It's a free-to-play game with in-app purchases. You can also visit the official website to stay updated on all the latest developments, join the community of followers on Twitter for more info on the studio's roster of games, or take a little sneak peek at the embedded clip above to get a feel of the game's latest additions.