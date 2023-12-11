Play Together adds upgraded pet system along with in-game Christmas event in latest update

HAEGIN is adding plenty of furry fun in the latest update to Play Together, letting players enjoy a new Pet System within the social game. Additionally, there will also be a special Christmas event beginning December 14th, so there are plenty of reasons to dive into the game this month.

In particular, the upgraded Pet System within Play Together now lets you unlock the game's first-ever Huge Pet, which can be acquired at the Pet Paradise and can even be mounted. The new Retriever Pet lets you ride on its back to spice up the gameplay - plus, you can now interact with your pets by petting them and holding them up.

Want more games where you can explore the world around you freely? Why not take a look at our list of the best open-world games on Android?

The latest patch also adds updated multi-passenger vehicles where your pets can ride along with you for more bonding moments wherever you go. You can acquire Pet Coins from the new Pet Paradise missions as well.

Of course, no update would be complete without some login bonuses, such as the "Bow Wow Attendance" event where the Retriever Ears Hairband will be up for grabs. There's also the "Rollin' Winter Attendance" event where the Rolling Snowball can be obtained. And finally, you can collect some Stars around Kaia Island to lend Santa's elves a hand in the "Santa's Very Busy Workshop" event beginning December 14th.

If you're eager to join in on all the fun and give the update a go yourself, you can do so by downloading Play Together on the Google Play Store for Android devices and on the iOS App Store. It's a free-to-play game with in-app purchases. You can also join the community of followers on Facebook to stay updated on all the latest developments.