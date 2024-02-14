Cute idle strategy game Tiny Animal War: Go is out now for mobile

Build your animal army and save your elven friends.

Tiny Animal War: Go is out now for Android and iOS.

The evil Legion has taken your elf friends and plans to steal their magic.

You'll build an army and battle across thousands of levels.

Tiny Animal War: Go is a charming casual strategy game that’s available now for iOS and Android devices. From Jam City, Tiny Animal War Go tasks you with leading an army of animals to save your friends. In this cutesy strategy title, you'll amass an army of animals, participate in battles, and enjoy thousands of unique levels.

According to legend, the elves in Tiny Animal War: Go gave up most of their power long ago to create life on the planet. Ever since then, the animals and elves have lived in harmony. However, their happy lives are interrupted when the evil Legion invades. Bent on stealing the elves’ remaining powers, the Legion plans to conquer the world. Now, it’s up to the animals to band together and save their elf friends.

Battles take place on a 7x7 battlefield. You’ll participate in boss fights and lead your troops into battle against other players in PvP mode. Featuring more than 30 unique skills, Tiny Animal War: Go lets you play your way. Additionally, you can participate in various challenges and prove your might in epic boss battles. You can even customize your troop formations.

You’ll obtain and level up an array of heroes to lead your troops. Using in-game coins, you can recruit new troops. You can also merge multiples to increase their power on the battlefield. Tiny Animal War: Go features over 45 animals to collect.

The game also lets you earn rewards by playing mini-games and will feature limited-time events. Further, your animals will collect resources for you when you’re idle. To learn more about Tiny Animal War: Go and to stay up to date with all the game's latest news, follow Tiny Animal War: Go on Facebook. You can also keep up to date with the latest news by visiting the Jam City Games website.