Three Kingdoms: Grand Strategy launches on iOS and Android with generals, diplomacy, and empire building

If there’s one historical setting developers refuse to let rest, it’s the Three Kingdoms era. Every few months brings another interpretation of Cao Cao, Liu Bei, and the endless cycle of alliances that somehow last about five minutes before someone inevitably betrays someone else. Now there’s another one in the mix. Three Kingdoms: Grand Strategy has just launched on iOS and Android.

The setup will feel instantly familiar if you’ve spent time with strategy games based on ancient China. You start with a modest slice of territory and work outward from there, recruiting well-known generals, assembling armies, and gradually pushing back rival factions trying to achieve the same goal.

A lot of your time goes into the bigger strategic picture – keeping your resources steady, upgrading cities, and picking the right moment to strike. Sometimes that means holding off entirely and letting two opposing forces wear each other down before you move in.

Famous officers from the Three Kingdoms era also make an appearance. You can recruit historical figures to serve under your banner, each bringing their own abilities and strengths into battle. Success usually comes down to how well you can put those generals together before another player turns up with a stronger combination.

Diplomacy plays its part as well. Temporary alliances can help keep you afloat in the early stages, though anyone familiar with the period will know those agreements rarely last long.

Away from the fighting, there’s plenty of city management to deal with. Expanding infrastructure, securing resources, and slowly increasing your faction’s reach across the map all feed into the same long-term aim – unifying the land under your rule, something the real historical warlords famously struggled to pull off.

Three Kingdoms: Grand Strategy is available now on iOS and Android.

